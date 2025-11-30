Hello, what’s all this then? After riding high in the polls throughout 2025, Reform appear to be ending the year on a bit of a bum note – after data from some of the biggest pollsters in the UK revealed that voters are starting to shy away from Nigel Farage and his scandal-hit party.

Have Reform hit a peak in the polls?

The rise of Reform was always going to bring a much more intense form of scrutiny to the organisation, which secured its first set of MPs in Westminster in the 2024 General Election. Instead of flourishing in the spotlight, they have been more prone to wilting.

Their performance in local government, after sweeping the Local Elections in May 2025, has undermined Reform’s promise that they have the capabilities to govern a country. Dozens of councillors have left office in the last six months, and their ‘DOGE’ unit has effectively collapsed.

Even the majority Reform hold at Kent County Council has come under threat, due to the sheer number and frequency of councillors who have had to leave their positions. On top of that, ghosts from Mr. Farage’s past have also come back to haunt the staunch Brexiteer.

In the last month, Nigel’s relationship with Nathan Gill (the former Reform member convicted of taking Russian bribes) and the alleged racist comments he is said to have made during his school days have created a storm of negative headlines – and they might now be cutting through.

LOOK: The polls that spell danger for Reform

Several polls released in the last week have put Reform on a sharp downwards trajectory. As per the figures from Survation, the right-leaning party are down by FIVE percentage points, and their 12-point lead over Labour has shrunk to just seven points. Three other parties have also gained support.

Westminster Voting Intention:



RFM: 29% (-5)

LAB: 22% (=)

CON: 18% (+1)

LDM: 12% (+1)

GRN: 11% (+3)



Via @Survation, 16-20 Nov.

Changes w/ 24-25 Sep. — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) November 29, 2025



The misery for Reform continues with BMG, who also project a substantial loss in support for the light blues. Though they still come out on top, their significant 15-point advantage has almost halved, with Labour and the Tories closing the gap. The Green Party, meanwhile, continues to surge.

NEW: BMG Research Poll :



Westminster Voting Intention:



Reform UK: 30% (-5)

Labour: 22% (+2)

Conservative: 20% (+3)

Liberal Democrats: 12% (-1)

Greens: 12% (+5)

Others: 3% (-2)

SNP: 2% (=)



Field Work: 25-27 November

Released: 28 November 2025 vs Previous: 29 August 2025 pic.twitter.com/axdTdzacf9 — PollCheck (@poll_checker) November 28, 2025



Even the most recognisable pollsters in Britain have got Reform on the slide. Data from YouGov shows a more modest decline in voting intention for the party, and their lead over Labour has been cut down to six percentage points. Four parties in the chasing back sit between 15% to 19%.