To say Nigel Farage and Reform are in the cross-hairs right now could prove to be the understatement of the year. After soaring high in the voting intention polls throughout 2025, one survey has shown that their lead over the chasing pack has dropped significantly in recent weeks.

What’s behind the Reform slump?

The political upstarts have endured arguably their roughest time since their official rebrand to ‘Reform UK’, following a slew of scandals and negative headlines. After taking charge of their first local councils back in May, tax rises have been proposed – and a flurry of councillors lost their positions.

This unsteady ship has been further rocked by allegations levelled against Nigel Farage himself. His connections to Nathan Gill, the former leader of Reform in Wales who was convicted of taking Russian bribes, provided ample fodder for his political opponents on the offensive.

Weeks after this fiasco, former classmates of Brexit’s biggest cheerleader accused him of using racist and antisemitic language during his school days. He has so far refused to issue an apology – but the toxicity surrounding these claims has done Mr. Farage no good in the polls…

Reform lead in the polls dwindles further

In total, 5,000 respondents were questioned by Lord Ashcroft’s polling company this month. Although Reform still emerge as the most popular party, their total percentage has now fallen to 25% – just a few points ahead of the Tories, who have gained ground to reach 22%.

Kemi Badenoch is enjoying something of a renaissance, and strong performances at PMQs appear to have bolstered her support base. What’s also incredible is that the surge of support for the Green Party continues unabated – with Zack Polanski’s outfit now polling at a record-high 19%.

Greens continue to grow as Labour, Lib Dems languish

There’s no such Christmas cheer for Sir Keir, though. Labour have slipped to a lowly fourth place, falling behind the Greens on 18%. The Lib Dems also continue to struggle nationally, claiming just 10% of the projected vote share. As the field continues to narrow, Reform will have a lot to ponder…

A poll by Lord Ashcroft in today's Mail on Sunday has the Tories just three points behind Reform UK



REF – 25 per cent

CON – 22 per cent

GRN – 19 per cent

LAB – 18 per cent

LDs – 10 per cent



Polling of 5,195 voters between 11 and 15 December — James Heale (@JAHeale) December 21, 2025