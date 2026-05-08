Keir Starmer has spoken out for the first time since results started coming in for the local elections this morning.

Whilst the counting has yet to begin in the majority of areas across England, where counts have taken place the results do not look good for Labour.

At the time of writing, Labour have seen their number of councillors slashed in half, losing 251 council seats across England.

The party have also lost control of eight councils.

READ NEXT: While Reform shout at cricket bats, Labour is quietly fixing the country

Reform are the big winners so far, winning 361 seats, whilst there have been early gains for the Lib Dems and the Greens.

Even with many councils yet to declare, and counting yet to get underway in the Scottish and Welsh parliament elections, some Labour voices are fearing the overnight results are just the start of a disastrous day for the party.

"This isn't just a risk to lose a Labour government: We could lose the Labour Party."



John McDonnell's 'worst nightmare' is being realised, as the party's very 'existence' is threatened by devastating local election losses. pic.twitter.com/kUiwldWMvM — LBC (@LBC) May 8, 2026

All of this will ramp up the pressure on Keir Starmer, with reports from recent days suggesting a challenge to his leadership could be launched over the back of these elections.

Now, the prime minister has spoken out for the first time since local election results started coming in.

Sir Keir acknowledged the “very tough” results and said he takes responsibility for them.

However, he said the results only strengthened his resolve to carry on as leader.

Speaking at Kingsdown Methodist Church in Ealing, west London, the PM said: “The results are tough, they are very tough, and there’s no sugarcoating it.

“We have lost brilliant Labour representatives across the country, these are people who put so much into their communities, so much into our party.

“And that hurts, and it should hurt, and I take responsibility.

“Days like this don’t weaken my resolve to deliver the change that I promised. They strengthen my resolve.”

🚨 BREAKING: Keir Starmer says he will not resign despite the "really tough" local election results



"It hurts, and it should hurt, and I take responsibility. Tough days like this don’t weaken my resolve to deliver the change that I promised. They strengthen my resolve" — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 8, 2026

He added: “When voters send a message like this we must reflect and we must respond.

“I think the vast majority of people do understand that we face huge challenges as a country.

“We’ve had a series of economic shocks in recent years and there’s a very difficult international situation at present, they know that.

“But they still want their lives to improve, they still want to see the change that we promised, they know the status quo is letting them down and they’re frustrated, they don’t feel the changes.”