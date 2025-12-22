Nigel Farage has been mocked after he voiced his outrage at Labour wanting to ban trail hunting.

On Monday, the government will publish a new animal welfare strategy which is set to include a ban on trail hunting in England and Wales.

Trail hunting is when dogs follow an animal-based scent laid out for them, whilst a group of hunters follow on horseback.

Although the practice doesn’t explicitly involve the killing of animals, it is often accused of being used as a “smokescreen” for hunting foxes and other animals.

Labour pledged to ban trail hunting in its election manifesto, a move widely supported.

One person who isn’t happy about the ban is so-called man of the people Nigel Farage.

In a post on X, he wrote: “So now Labour wants to ban trail hunting. You might as well ban walking dogs in the countryside as they chase rabbits, hares, deer and foxes. Labour are authoritarian control freaks.”

It was promptly pointed out to Farage by the Mirror’s Mikey Smith that letting your dog chase animals is already illegal.

Letting your dog chase rabbits, hares, deer and foxes is already illegal under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. https://t.co/Bl3ULW64QR — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) December 21, 2025

Meanwhile, others pointed out how the outrage was an example of where Farage’s interests truly lie.

Farage has been keen to frame himself and Reform as the true saviours of the working class for months now, but anger at a trail hunting ban tells you all you need to know about how much you should believe this.

A true working class concern https://t.co/tpcZX3jyZ7 — JimmyTheGiant (@jimthegiant) December 21, 2025