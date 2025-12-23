Donald Trump has let his remarkable lack of history knowledge show after he said the USA existed 300 years ago.

On Monday, Trump appointed Jeff Landry, the Republican governor of Louisiana, as a special envoy to Greenland as he reignited his desire to claim the territory.

Speaking to the media at a press conference that same day, the president was asked what he sees the role of special envoy entailing and whether it is still his desire for Greenland to be part of the USA.

In response, Trump seemed to compare the situation to that of the Louisiana purchase, when the US acquired the territory from France in 1803.

He went on to describe Landry as a “deal-maker type guy,” before questioning why Greenland was part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

This was where Donald’s history knowledge – or lack of it – really showed.

He said: “They say Denmark, but Denmark has spent no money, they have no military protection.

“They say that Denmark was there 300 years ago with a boat, well, we were there with boats too I’m sure.”

It seems that someone needs to remind Trump that the nation of which he is president wasn’t founded 300 years, in 1725.

As many of you will already know, the United States wasn’t founded until 1776, 249 years ago. On the other hand, Norse Vikings reached Greenland in around 985 AD, with Denmark establishing colonies there in 1721, more than five decades before the US existed.

This was all usefully pointed out in a community note on X underneath a clip of Trump’s daft words.

Trump: We need Greenland for national protection. They have a very small population…They say that Denmark was there 300 years ago with a boat. Well, we were there with boats too I’m sure.

pic.twitter.com/NqIAs2aeO0 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 22, 2025

Trump has once again showed that he has less knowledge than a school child.