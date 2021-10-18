Moves by Dominic Raab that could allow the government to introduce legislation to ‘correct’ court judgments has provoked outrage online.

The justice secretary looks set to overhaul the Human Rights Act in order to shift powers away from the European Court in Strasburg.

In an interview with The Telegraph he revealed that he is devising a “mechanism” to allow the government to introduce ad hoc legislation to “correct” court judgements that ministers believe are “incorrect”.

The piece, since shared by Andrew Adonis, has provoked outrage online.

This mechanism is called “tyranny” pic.twitter.com/WZFh3zvyJJ — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) October 17, 2021

Overmighty government

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s CEO, said: “The Human Rights Act has been key to some of the biggest justice fights over the last 30 years – from Hillsborough and the Mid Staffs hospital deaths, to years of human rights violations against women activists in the Spycops scandal.

“The deeply unacceptable delay to setting up a public inquiry into the government’s handling of the Covid pandemic is just one example of why the Human Rights Act is so important.

“The Human Rights Act is a key protection against an overmighty government – and we need it now more than ever.

“Politicians should not be removing the rights of ordinary people with the stroke of a pen, whilst giving evermore powers to the police and protecting members of the establishment from proper scrutiny. That’s the complete opposite of justice.”

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy said: “After 11 years of Tory government, court backlogs have reached record levels, violence and self-harm in prisons have soared, rape convictions have plummeted, and many women have lost confidence in the criminal justice system.

“Yet instead of addressing any of these problems, the new Justice Secretary chose to focus on vague threats to take away ordinary people’s rights.”

Government’s true intentions

Elsewhere the reactions have been similarly fierce.

Here’s what people had to say:

My god. If anyone was in any doubt about this Government’s intentions read this. We have a Government that cares nothing for the rule of law, nothing https://t.co/aO4rhtCh3v — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) October 17, 2021

I don’t want to live here anymore, I really don’t. Why can’t more people see what a slippery slope this is? pic.twitter.com/DOCuavzHrp — Lee Williscroft-Ferris (@MXOFO) October 17, 2021

This is a government that sees itself as above the law and does not respect the rule of law, neither nationally nor internationally.



This is absolutely a slippery slope which sits alongside several other pro-totalitarian moves by this government. https://t.co/Kq45k0eU1M — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 17, 2021

