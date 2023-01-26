Dominic Raab is now favourite to exit Rishi Sunak’s cabinet next ahead of under fire Nadhim Zahawi.

Downing Street is braced for the number of allegations in the bullying investigation into Raab to have swelled significantly after it was reported that at least 24 civil servants are involved in formal complaints.

No 10 insisted on Thursday that the number of formal allegations against the Deputy Prime Minister remained at eight but could not rule out that each complaint includes multiple accusers.

The Guardian reported that the number of complainants is thought to be at least two dozen and could exceed 30.

It has put him ahead of Zahawi to be next out of the cabinet, despite furore over the tax investigation.

William Hill Spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “Both Dominic Raab and Nadhim Zahawi have come under scrutiny in recent days, and both could be shipped out of the cabinet if the criticism continues.

“We’ve priced up who will go first and it’s the Deputy Prime Minister Raab who we feel is more likely to leave at 8/13, with Zahawi a 6/5 chance.”

