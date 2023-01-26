Unite has secured Luton airport staff employed by Menzies a pay rise worth more than 28 per cent.

Over 200 workers, employed as baggage handlers and check-in staff, will receive a backdated pay rise of 20 per cent from 1st October 2022.

From 1st February, pay will further increase by 8.5 per cent. Overtime rates will also increase in February, from time and a third to time and a half.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an excellent deal for our Menzies members at Luton airport and was possible because they stood together in a union.

“As this pay deal shows, Unite’s complete focus on defending and improving jobs, pay and conditions is paying dividends for our members.”

The deal was secured during annual pay negotiations and without the need for industrial action.

Unite regional officer Jeff Hodge said: “This deal is another reminder that workers looking to better their wages and working conditions should become a Unite member and get their colleagues to do the same.”

