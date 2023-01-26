A caller to the Jeremy Vine show prompted a bemused response from Marina Purkiss after she bemoaned the mess the Conservative government has created but said she will vote for them anyway.

Kath called into the show as the Tory Party faced yet more public humiliation on the back of the recent Dominic Raab revelations.

Downing Street is braced for the number of allegations in the bullying investigation into Raab to have swelled significantly after it was reported that at least 24 civil servants are involved in formal complaints.

No 10 insisted on Thursday that the number of formal allegations against the Deputy Prime Minister remained at eight but could not rule out that each complaint includes multiple accusers.

It comes after Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi faced a backlash over his tax affairs and the own prime minister broke another unwanted record by becoming the first prime minister to be handed not one but two spot fines from the police.

Calling into the Jeremy Vine show Kath berated the mess the party has made, but said they’ll get her backing regardless in 2024.

Here’s why:

Oh my word…



Kath called in to say she didn’t like what the Tories are doing



But she’ll vote for them anyway to “keep Labour out”



I had one question for her



It got spicy… pic.twitter.com/d6OBgJRnPq — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) January 26, 2023

