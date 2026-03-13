A man in the Question Time audience bizarrely blamed the ‘radical left’ Greens for the decision to remove Winston Churchill from new banknotes.

The right have been up in arms this week at more so-called ‘wokery’ after the Bank of England announced historical figures such as Churchill, Jane Austen and Alan Turing would be removed from new banknotes.

Instead, the new notes will feature pictures of British wildlife and nature.

READ NEXT: Tories slammed for depicting Keir Starmer as a worm amid banknote fury

The move was decided by the Bank of England after a public consultation – in which nature was the most popular response for what people would like to see on the notes – and is standard procedure to help combat counterfeits.

But this hasn’t stopped right-wing voices blaming the ‘woke’, Keir Starmer’s government – and even the Green Party.

When the subject was brought up during this week’s Question Time, one man in the audience, who was clearly quite upset by the fact he won’t see Churchill’s face on a fiver anymore, said it was the fault of the “radical left.”

“They [the Greens] are what I deem the radical left, and a danger to our country and society economically,” he said.

In response, Green MP Sian Berry said she “fully supports” British animals and wildlife featuring on the notes, but pointed out to the man that her party had obviously had nothing to do with this.