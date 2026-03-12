The Conservatives have been criticised after depicting Keir Starmer as a worm in a post on social media.
Tories have been up in arms this week over the news that historical figures, such as Winston Churchill, are set to be replaced by The Bank of England with images of the UK’s diverse wildlife on the next series of banknotes.
The change will happen on the next series of banknotes and the public has been invited to help choose the natural elements.
The likes of the Tories and Reform are predictably furious about Churchill being removed from banknotes, accusing the Bank of England of ‘wokeness.’
But the Tories also seem confused about who exactly has taken this decision. In a post on X, they implied it was prime minister Keir Starmer who wanted to change the banknotes.
They shared a post which said: “The ‘wildlife’ Keir Starmer wants to replace Churchill with.”
This was accompanied by a pretend banknote featuring Starmer’s face on what appears to be a worm.
The post has sparked anger from some though, including Lib Dem MP Al Pinkerton, who called out the Conservatives for “depicting political opponents as pests or vermin.”
The MP said this “has a long and troubling history in propaganda.”
Pinkerton labelled the post “deeply shameful” and called on Tory MPs to “roundly denounce it.”
This sentiment was echoed by others, saying it was “grubby” and “low.”
Some also fact-checked the Tories suggestion that the banknotes decision was one made by Starmer or his government, pointing out that it was the Bank of England who had made the call.