There are two Londons: the metropolis of UK tourist board adverts and Richard Curtis films, and the real city we live in. It is rare when they coexist, but when they do, all the £10 cappuccinos, delays on the Northern line, and poorly labelled congestion charge signage become worth it. Don’t Tell Dad is one of those places. I loved it. For making me glad I live here. Let’s get into the details…



Lonsdale Street in Queen’s Park is a pedestrianised thoroughfare that feels more like a movie set than a real working alley. Lined with boutique eateries, craft breweries, and serviced offices catering for the creative industries, it is populated by the people who make the ads and movies that sell us the dream of London.

About halfway along, a warm glow comes from the goldfish-bowl window of the Don’t Tell Dad bakery. It’s closed at this hour, and I peer in through steamed-up windows. White-capped and aproned bakers bustle trays of dough towards giant ovens; working now so we can have our muffins and croissants tomorrow. You can smell the future through the glass. I tap on the window. A cheerful, ruddy-cheeked breadmaker points next door. The bakery and restaurant are connected inside, and to some extent share kitchen space.

Inside, creative director and stylist Daisy Peath has pulled off a bit of a conjuring trick. The atmosphere is both homely and welcoming, yet properly designed and elevated. Part bistro, part bar, part someone’s living room. A mix of authenticity and style that is so hard to achieve or even describe, but instantly obvious when you’re in it.

The other diners are a comprehensive blend of hoodies, mixed with fund managers in sleek corporate dresses and trainers. At the next-door table, a glamorous gallery agent flips bon mots with a children’s author and a movie agent. I’m starting to think everyone else has been hired to complete the ambience just for me.

But somehow it doesn’t feel like a place to be seen. It all feels very real.

The food better be good, because this place is already making me feel special.

The charming manager Bertie insists I open my palate with their signature dish — an oxtail crumpet with a dripping crumb. I agree. We’re in a bakery — the application of heat to flour and water should be within their skillset — and then there’s crispy dripping… well, that invitation answers itself.

Rich, sweet pulled oxtail on a buttered crumpet, showered with a perfectly salty crumb. An explosion of flavour nestled atop a warm, homely base. It’s instantly obvious why it is their number-one dish. Delicious.

Apparently they tried to take the crumpets off the menu, but it caused such a row with the regulars that they had to put them back. If you only go to Don’t Tell Dad once (you won’t), make sure you have the crumpet. Hell, have two.



Next up: cod cheeks with a curried butter drizzle. Wonderfully meaty fish with delightfully charred edges lounge on a bed of surprisingly complex cauliflower purée, drizzled with the perfect amount of curried butter. The butter is a sensation, the curry leaves just enough to be a lively guest, without monopolising the conversation. It tastes like butter, but feels fresh and effervescent. I know there’s lemon running through it so that will have something to do with it. But if you or I put lemon in butter, we’d get — well, lemon in butter, not this. There’s some dark magic happening here. It’s a Sri Lankan beach sunset on a plate.

At this point, Daniel, the owner, comes over to say hi. He has been cruising from table to table making sure everyone is having a good time. Suddenly the experience is elevated to private dinner party, and all the better for it.

Restaurateur Daniel — the former owner of Coco Di Mama, and now entirely invested in Don’t Tell Dad — says he wants to create the kind of place you can come wearing a hoodie or a Donna Karan suit. Yes, I cry — I just wrote that same thing in my notes, and point to the room. I propose that all the other diners are only there to make the rest of us feel special. He beams. He clearly loves the whole dining experience, even down to the blend of guests.

My main course arrives, and Daniel cruises off to chat to some mates at another table. It really is like a London version of Cheers or Central Perk.

Partridge can be a heavy, gamey bird, and in the wrong hands can get dry. It needs a good sauce and Chef Luke Frankie is a sauce wizz. This one is like powerful, rich liquid silk. It dribbles over the solid game, itself resting on a comfy bed of excellent carrot and date purée, But what sets it all off is a light, crispy, acidic cabbage garnish, which lifts the rest of the plate above the culinary seas the way a simple sail can lift several tonnes of sleek boat and power it through the waves.

I was already planning my next visit when the dessert menu arrived. Bread and butter pudding caught my eye. Not because I particularly trust that dessert. When done badly, it is grim. But we’re in a bakery. These are the people to get bread dishes right, right?

I was right. And so are they. The crispy sugar crust on juicy filling is easily memorable all on its own. But where the dish excels is the custard — richly flavoured but impossibly light — I mean summer-spritzer-light — and laced, I chose that word with care to capture its delicate quality, with streaks of vanilla. You could sip it at a garden party.

And with that, I suddenly realise what Don’t Tell Dad is all about: balance. It is brave with individual choices — of both ingredients and décor — but the magic comes in the blend. Both elevated and authentic, considered and effortless. You can’t learn that.

When you visit (and I urge you to), skip lunch, double the gym tomorrow, or do whatever you have to do to try all four courses. Each one is worth it, but taken together complete the experience. It is the kind of place that is special enough for a big date or anniversary, and real enough you’ll want to go to once a week.

Do both.

I wander out into cheerily festooned Lonsdale Street, very happy with the city I live in, thanks to the whole crew at Don’t Tell Dad. It is everything 2026 London wants to be.

Don’t Tell Dad, 10-14 Lonsdale Rd, London NW6 6RD – Don’t Tell Dad