Winston Churchill’s granddaughter has dismissed right-wing anger and ‘wokery’ accusations over changes to banknotes.

The right have been up in arms this week at more so-called ‘wokery’ after the Bank of England announced historical figures such as Churchill, Jane Austen and Alan Turing would be removed from new banknotes.

Instead, the new notes will feature pictures of British wildlife and nature.

The move was decided by the Bank of England after a public consultation – in which nature was the most popular response for what people would like to see on the notes – and is standard procedure to help combat counterfeits.

But this hasn’t stopped right-wing voices blaming the ‘woke’, Keir Starmer’s government and even the Green Party.

One person who isn’t having any of the ‘wokery’ accusations though is Emma Soames, the granddaughter of Winston Churchill.

During an appearance on Newsnight this week, Soames was asked what she thought about her grandfather being removed from the five pound note he has appeared on since 2016.

When it was put to Soames that Nigel Farage had said it was “wokery,” she responded: “Well, I disagree.

“The Bank of England is a very wonderful institution and it has complete rights over who it puts on its banknotes, and I don’t think anyone, certainly not in my family, thought that this was something for life.

“It was done for ten years and here we are, the ten years are up.”

Soames said she was “thrilled” that her grandfather had been on the five pound note, but that she “never thought it would go on forever.”

When host Paddy O’Connell asked Soames about the possibility a badger could replace Churchill on the note, she simply replied: “Well, lucky badger!”

“I don’t feel particularly shocked, worried or upset by this turn of events at all,” she added.

"I never thought it was going to go on forever… I don't feel particularly shocked, worried or upset.”



Emma Soames, the granddaughter of Winston Churchill, disagrees that it is “wokery” that the wartime Prime Minister will not feature on new £5 notes.#Newsnight | @bbcpaddy pic.twitter.com/nojnNzT0UW — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) March 12, 2026

Well said.