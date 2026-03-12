Right-wingers have found a new culture war to focus their rage on following the news that the Bank of England will be removing historical figures from banknotes.

On Wednesday, the Bank of England announced figures such as Winston Churchill and Jane Austen are set to be replaced with images of the UK’s diverse wildlife on the next series of banknotes.

The change will happen on the next series of banknotes and the public has been invited to help choose the natural elements.

On the nation’s currency, this marks a departure from over five decades of prominent Britons featuring on the notes.

The news of Churchill’s removal from the notes in particular has (predictably) sparked fury from right-wing voices, who have decided that the Bank of England is the latest example of ‘wokeness’.

In a video on social media, Nigel Farage said the news was the “definition of woke.”

After claiming Churchill would be replaced by a “picture of a beaver,” Farage said the Bank of England had gone “PC-mad and loony.”

Meanwhile, Robert Jenrick claimed it was Rachel Reeves’s call, saying the chancellor was “replacing Winston Churchill on our banknotes with a squirrel.”

And the Tories said it was Keir Starmer’s decision, and decided to depict the prime minister as some sort of slug.

However, they were all fact-checked and mocked, with many pointing out that the decision was nothing to do with the government and was purely down to the Bank of England.

Labour MP Luke Charters explained to Farage that the decision was “completely routine” and said the Reform leader was “manufacturing outrage.”

And comedian Jonathan Pie had a brilliantly blunt response for Farage.