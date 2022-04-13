Boris Johnson looked set to avoid an initial fallout from becoming the first prime minister to be hit with criminal sanctions while in office over a birthday bash held for him in Downing Street against Covid rules.

The prime minister, his wife and the Chancellor all apologised on Tuesday and confirmed they had paid fines imposed by the Metropolitan Police over a party held on June 19 2020 to mark Mr Johnson’s 56th birthday.

Mr Johnson said it “did not occur” to him that the gathering might be breaching Covid rules, while Rishi Sunak said he understood that “for figures in public office, the rules must be applied stringently in order to maintain public confidence”.

But although both politicians said they now accepted the rules had been broken, neither appeared to be considering their positions, as they said they wanted to get on with the job.

First to support him?

Eventually, the Conservative Party began to rally around the PM and the first one out of the blocks was, yes you guessed it, Nadine Dorries.

Operation Save Big Dog was flung into action, again.

She tweeted: “PM has been clear about what happened on 19th June 2020 & offered a full apology. It was a brief gathering in the Cabinet Room, less than 10 minutes during a busy working day. PM is at his best when delivering on the priorities of the British people which he will continue to do.”

In response, Cold War Steve retweeted one of his epic images…

Reactions

As a little kid, did you used to dream:



"When I grow up and reach the peak of my career, I'll be defending the crimes of a disgraced journalist, so sycophantically that people start wondering if I'm simply a piece of performance-art"? — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) April 12, 2022

And destroy @Channel4 just for spite. — Kate Wilton (@KateWilton1) April 12, 2022

When you’ve no scruples, no moral code & are just so grateful he gave you a job miles beyond your skill set….🥴 https://t.co/9TpivTHKiu — Donna Scully (@Donna_Scully) April 12, 2022

No he wasn’t clear at all. He’s consistently lied and I’m not sure who’s worse,him or you for your spineless sycophantic support. https://t.co/Os1DS80vI5 — Spaceships and Robots #FBPE (@AdrianJThornton) April 12, 2022

My Auntie Iris would’ve loved “less than ten minutes” with my Uncle David as he lay alone dying in isolation on a hospital ward from Coronavirus. But she stuck to the rules, so she could help to keep others around her safe.



You are beneath my contempt, Nadine Dorries. https://t.co/fRtNvoPMna — Miffy AKA Dame Ophelia Scrotum 🏳️‍🌈 (@miffythegamer) April 12, 2022

So, in summary, it’s fine to break the law if-

A- it’s your birthday

B- if you are working hard

C- there’s a war you’re not in,on

D- you are better than everybody https://t.co/HPV58nRQLV — Dom Joly (@domjoly) April 13, 2022

So Nadine wins the race to tweet her support for law breaking — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) April 12, 2022

Oh phew! If you only break the law for 10 minutes on a working day, it's absolutely fine. Thanks so much for explaining, @NadineDorries. Shall we offer every criminal in the country the chance to "apologise" too? https://t.co/iHWnoBYFKA — Christina Patterson (@queenchristina_) April 12, 2022

First out of the blocks! The bookies favourite Nadine Dorries. Heavily backed in my replies and won't come as a big surprise to seasoned spreadsheet observers.



She says the gathering was brief and the PM has apologised https://t.co/Kvs75nilcm — Tom Larkin (@TomLarkinSky) April 12, 2022

A long wait but it was worth it.



The prime minister prefers it when things are going well.



That’s the defence. That’s it. https://t.co/6ZijF5blrj — Tom Peck (@tompeck) April 12, 2022

She followed up her first tweet with this:

Both the Chancellor and the PM worked relentlessly and daily, on furlough, testing, vaccines, the economy – they led us through the pandemic to the place we are now, thriving and living life without restrictions.

If it had been left to Starmer, we would still be in lockdown now. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) April 12, 2022

Then sensing the PM was going nowhere more MP joined the fightback for Johnson.

The Prime Minister has apologised and taken responsibility for what happened in Downing Street. He and the Chancellor are delivering for Britain on many fronts including on the international security crisis we face. They have my 100% backing. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) April 12, 2022

This ought to close this matter. There is a war on and the Prime Minister, supported by the Chancellor, provides the leadership the nation needs. https://t.co/vxJgwMjTlM — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) April 12, 2022

I agree 100% with Simon. The PM and Chancellor deserve our full support. They made the right calls on the big issues and I’ve seen them work tirelessly for this country. Lessons have been learnt and now our focus must be on the huge global challenges we all face https://t.co/LcDu6LXl3Q — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) April 12, 2022

