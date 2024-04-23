Despite opposition from the leaders of Britain’s two biggest political parties, it seems like an overwhelming number of Brits are actually in favour of a UK-EU Youth Mobility Scheme – and yes, that includes by Conservative AND Leave voters.

What is a Youth Mobility Scheme?

It was announced this week that the European Commission wants to open bloc-wide talks with the UK Government on a Youth Mobility agreement. In a statement on Thursday, the Commission said it would ask EU Council member states permission to negotiate with the UK on the matter.

However, a government spokesperson said there was no interest from the UK side, adding that “free movement within the EU was ended”. The UK currently has individual Youth Mobility Schemes with 13 countries, and the Government said it preferred such bilateral arrangements over an EU-wide deal.

Even the Leave voters are backing a Youth Mobility Scheme with the EU

Strangely enough, Labour have also rejected such a deal, should they win the next General Election. Both the Tories and the opposition are at odds with the public, though…

Data collected by YouGov this week has found that more than two-thirds of respondents are generally supportive of allowing 18-30 year olds to freely live, work, and study on the continent, while also allowing youngsters from the EU to do the same in Britain.

The people have spoken – data shows support for form of free movement

Incredibly, 53% of Leave voters gave their backing to a Youth Mobility Scheme – as did 57% of Conservatives. In total, only 15% of those surveyed expressed opposition to the move – including one very confused Liberal Democrat voter.

As Brexit continues to flounder, it’s quite possible that the next government will look to forge closer ties with the EU. Despite fears of public reprisal from those who voted out, some pro-European policies could prove to be more popular than others…