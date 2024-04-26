Reactions to Chris Philp’s Question Time howler have flooded in on social media after the policing minister had to clarify whether Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are different countries.

Audience members were given the opportunity to quiz Tory representatives on their controversial plan to send asylum seekers to East Africa during a heated debate in Tottenham on Thursday (25/4).

One man raised concerns about the potential deportation of relatives from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to the neighbouring African nation.

With nearly seven million individuals displaced by violence in eastern DRC, he expressed worries about family members fleeing the conflict being relocated to its neighbouring country.

Philp responded, “No, I think there’s an exclusion on people from Rwanda being sent from Rwanda.”

However, the audience member retorted, “They’re not from Rwanda, they’re from Congo.”

Philp, appearing puzzled, then asked, “Well … Rwanda is a different country to Congo, isn’t it?”

Host Fiona Bruce and others quickly confirmed, “Yes, it is,” while laughter rippled through the audience, and Labour frontbencher Wes Streeting’s reaction spoke volumes.

Conservative MP Chris Philp: “Rwanda is a different country to Congo isn’t it?”



No words. 😳 #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/fBMkS7wp0Q — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) April 25, 2024

Reaction to the clip has been quick to pour in on social media.

Here’s a taste of what people had to say:

I don’t think I’ve ever uncringe from this. Always remember that some of the thickest fuckers on this planet achieve high status and great power simply from the confidence and contacts that a privileged upbringing gives them pic.twitter.com/LNU9ThekCH — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 26, 2024

A GIF is born.



The social media equivalent of witnessing a new star appear in the night sky. pic.twitter.com/T0jKmVcHAn — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 26, 2024

Oh my Lordy Lordy https://t.co/6YY8fVVkzL — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) April 25, 2024

It's like a Hogarth – "the public listen attentively to the prouncements of his majesty's minister"



(via @EtanSmallman) pic.twitter.com/G8eNf3deeI — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) April 25, 2024

You just legislated to declare Rwanda safe, regardless of whether it is or not. Some of you don’t even know where it is. What an almighty disgrace.pic.twitter.com/sdR2EggKK5 — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) April 25, 2024

Related: Question Time audience bursts into laughter after Tory MP claims Rwanda policy is ‘pretty popular’