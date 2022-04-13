Yesterday Boris Johnson’s ally Michael Fabricant defended the PM by saying there were no pole dancers and claiming NHS staff drank at work too.

Now, this morning Edwina Currie has waded in on the debate, saying “I don’t care, I really don’t care” that Johnson broke the law and lied, as the Conservatives will win elections anyway.

Currie, who famously had an affair with future John Major told ITV’s Good Morning Britain:

“What matters for me and what matters for millions of people in this country is the results we get from our politicians. The results we get from Boris are pretty good.”

Currie went on: “Last week we had a by-election here in the High Peak and we took a seat from Labour which means we’ve taken control of the borough from Labour.

“Everybody had an opportunity to express their viewpoint. And what happened was we won the seat, we actually won it, that’s what’s happening.”

GMB host Richard Madeley said it was extraordinary she didn’t care whether “a serving prime minister knowingly misled Parliament – what does that say about where we are today and our political climate?”

Then Mirror associate editor Kevin Maguire chipped in and said: “It’s debased, collapsed standards where truth, honesty and principle don’t matter any more and I think that’s a terrible moment in British politics.”

Edwina Currie tells @ranvir01 that she 'doesn't care' when asked about whether she thinks Boris Johnson should resign if he's found to have broken the ministerial code.



She says 'what matters to me is the results we get from our politicians.' pic.twitter.com/yE8aG8YjH7 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 13, 2022

Reactions

Having watched the Savile documentary if I was Edwina Curry I would literally never givd my opinion again as I would realise my judgement is way off. — Dr Bethany Usher (@bethanyusher) April 13, 2022

and yet she’d be apoplectic if it was a labour prime minister https://t.co/eoOoVZmCA4 — Alexandra Bowles (@alexindiabowles) April 13, 2022

"what matters to me is the results we get from our politicians"



The law doesn't matter, the morality doesn't matter, as long as our results look good.



The Tory party is completely and utterly morally bankrupt. https://t.co/qBcIOItDHO — Critical Cripple 🌈 ♿ ⚛️ (@CriticalCripple) April 13, 2022

🚨 It’s not just the parties. He lies about everything. pic.twitter.com/9lxDxH0Jfx — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) April 13, 2022

Boris Johnson is the first sitting Prime Minister to have broken the law. He must go.



We're calling for a vote of no confidence in this corrupt Government. Sign the petition 👉https://t.co/t155ChjL8e pic.twitter.com/I7Lh6Z0zJr — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 12, 2022

So Currie is ok with getting something even if lying, cheating & law breaking like theft are involved? — 🇪🇺🇺🇦Sir Somewhat Mutineerish Person -48%-#FBPE (@EdwardBedivere) April 13, 2022

