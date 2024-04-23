Private Parisian karaoke company BAM is set to open its first venue in London.

Following eight successful launches across Europe, BAM’s first UK opening is set to revolutionise urban entertainment with a Parisian style across all elements including design, cocktails and food menu.

The 10,000 sq. ft. destination on Victoria Street consists of 22 private karaoke rooms, the BAM BAM Bar, where food and drink can be enjoyed, a live music stage and an outdoor terrace.

Crafted in collaboration with leading design agency BradyWilliams Studio (renowned for their work with The Maine and Bob Bob Ricard), each room has its own distinct identity, style and name.

The heart of BAM’s aesthetic is drawn from Nell Gwyn’s life, an iconic figure with a strong connection to the local area, with the interiors imitating her vibrant parties and tantalising life hosted at her townhouse in St James’s in the 17th Century.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by lush gardens and a whimsical terrace evoking Nell Gwyn’s heyday. The bijou bar, adorned with opulent murals, sets the tone for fun and frivolity.

A grand staircase descends to the BAM BAM Bar, where deconstructed chandeliers and sumptuous fabrics evoke a bygone era, marking the beginning of a journey into Gwyn’s imaginative world.

The BAM BAM Bar is located on the lower ground floor, where all eyes are drawn to the 10ft backlit bar, live music stage and DJ Booth. The 1:30am licence creates a late-night atmosphere, making it a destination, with DJs, live musicians, and events to keep the party going all night long.

Private karaoke rooms all have their own designs from the Peacock Room that embodies the grandeur of a peacock to the Scandalous Room inspired by the clandestine affairs of the era.

Each room immerses guests in a world of magical escapism with also 40,000 songs to choose from.

There is also the Zebra Room which draws inspiration from the exotic animals of the era and the Button Up Room which pays homage to the equestrian world.

Arnaud Studer, Founder of BAM Karaoke Box, comments: “The launch of BAM Karaoke Box in London marks a significant milestone for our brand. We are thrilled to bring the unique atmosphere and energy of BAM to London, offering a new concept, where people can come together to have fun and socialise while enjoying the best in food, drinks, and music.”

Booking lines have now opened and guests can secure their spot here for an unforgettable night of karaoke magic and vibrant entertainment at BAM Karaoke Box, every Tuesday through Saturday.

Related: The Greatest Place I’ve Ever Eaten