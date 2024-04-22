Ian Hislop gloriously put the Angela Rayner debate to bed during the latest Have I Got News For You.

The Private Eye editor took aim at the Tories for smearing the deputy Labour leader over her tax affairs when they have more pressing matters of their own to consider.

Mark Menzies quit the Conservative Party at the weekend and will leave Parliament at the next election after an internal investigation found “a pattern of behaviour that falls below the standards expected of MPs”.

The Fylde MP has been accused of misusing political donations to cover his medical expenses and pay off “bad people” who had locked him in a flat and demanded money for his release.

An investigation into the allegations, denied by Menzies, concluded on Sunday, finding that while there had not been a misuse of party funds, the MP’s behaviour fell below the required standards and may have breached the Nolan principles of public life.

As Hislop points out here, thank goodness he wasn’t fiddling his council tax for a small amount.

“Then it would be a proper scandal”.

“Conservative MP Mark Menzies asked for money from local donors to be put into his own account. Thank goodness he wasn't fiddling his council tax for a small amount. Then it would be a proper scandal" #HIGNFY pic.twitter.com/LE1luVwbFz — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) April 20, 2024

Related: 2005 Question Time audience moan about getting GP appointments sooner than needed