Nigel Farage has slumped to his lowest approval rating since becoming an MP.

Whether it’s his admiration for Trump, his shifting position on the war in Iran, his love-in with the crypto industry or the endless recruitment of failed Tories, it seems Brits are starting to get a bit tired of Farage’s act.

According to new polling from Opinium, carried out for the Observer, Farage has dropped to an approval rating of net -21.

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This is the lowest score he has recorded this parliament, and puts him below Ed Davey, Kemi Badenoch and Zack Polanski.

Although he’s still well clear of Keir Starmer, the PM’s net approval rating of -39 is actually one of his highest scores since last summer – although we’ll have to wait and see what impact the Peter Mandelson vetting controversy has on this score.

🚨 NEW: Nigel Farage has recorded his worst approval rating since becoming an MP pic.twitter.com/Nbm1WwuFKu — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 18, 2026

Either way, Farage’s approval rating represents a worrying trend if you’re of the Reform persuasion.

For weeks now, the party has been gradually declining in the polls. This was best highlighted last week, when three separate polls all showed significant drops in support for the right-wing party.

Whilst some individual polls continue to occasionally throw up more positive results for Reform, there has been an undeniable trend since the start of the year, which suggests, even if the party continue to top the polls, we’re beyond the point of their peak support.