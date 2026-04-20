Richard Tice has been called out after sharing an AI-generated picture claiming to show Reform UK supporters.

The Reform deputy leader shared a post on X over the weekend about campaigning he did in Erdington back in February 2022.

Alongside the post, he shared three pictures of him meeting Reform supporters ahead of May’s local elections.

Except one of them appears to be completely fake.

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From the blurry, no-eye faces and and illegible signs to the hands with the wrong number of fingers on, you don’t need to be a tech expert to notice that is undeniably a product of artificial intelligence.

Tice’s post, which at the time of writing is still up on his account, has since been hit with a community note about the image.

Back in February 2022, @drdavidbull and I spent weeks in Erdington leading a newly rebranded Reform UK. My team and I knocked on thousands of doors in all weathers, speaking to anyone who would listen, putting everything we had into that campaign. In the end, we received just 293… pic.twitter.com/aWBAv6hxAE — Richard Tice MP 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) April 19, 2026

Voices on both the left and right of the political spectrum have also called out the Boston and Skegness MP for the post, accusing him of taking voters for fools.

These are AI generated images. These people aren’t real. This image isn’t real.



Voters deserve so much better than this. https://t.co/RdNCv2i7KT pic.twitter.com/IbQZjdVyd9 — Luke Robert Black 🌳 (@lukerobertblack) April 20, 2026

Are we seriously saying that Reform UK are so far past the benchmark of scrutiny that they can now post obvious fake, Ai images, with no scrutiny?



Can you imagine the all mighty furore if Keir Starmer had been caught posting FAKE photos?



This is unbelievable. https://t.co/2mBciu4ZRU — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) April 20, 2026