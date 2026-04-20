Richard Tice has been called out after sharing an AI-generated picture claiming to show Reform UK supporters.
The Reform deputy leader shared a post on X over the weekend about campaigning he did in Erdington back in February 2022.
Alongside the post, he shared three pictures of him meeting Reform supporters ahead of May’s local elections.
Except one of them appears to be completely fake.
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From the blurry, no-eye faces and and illegible signs to the hands with the wrong number of fingers on, you don’t need to be a tech expert to notice that is undeniably a product of artificial intelligence.
Tice’s post, which at the time of writing is still up on his account, has since been hit with a community note about the image.
Voices on both the left and right of the political spectrum have also called out the Boston and Skegness MP for the post, accusing him of taking voters for fools.