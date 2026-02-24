The United States’ ICE agency is deeply unpopular amongst Brits, new polling has found.

This week, Reform UK announced they would set up a “Trump inspired” border force if they came into power.

Reform’s home affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf said in a speech in Dover on Monday that the deportation agency would have the capacity to detain 24,000 migrants at a time.

However, it seems this could be opposite of a vote winner for many, as ICE is hugely unpopular for Brits.

Polling from YouGov found that 63% of Britons have a negative view of the agency, with over half (51%) have a very negative view of ICE.

At the same time, just one in ten (11%) of those asked said they had either a fairly positive (6%) or very positive (5%) opinion of ICE.

Speaking on Monday, Yusuf claimed Reform’s deportation agency would not run into the same problems and controversies as ICE.

He argued this was because the UK does not have the same problems with firearms and policing is “much more” done by consent.

Nevertheless, the plans have been condemned by experts. Chief executive of workers’ rights charity the Work Rights Centre, Dr Dora-Olivia Vicol, said that these proposals would waste money and would tear apart families and communities.

“This is a sadistic vision of UK families and communities being ripped apart, money being wasted, and the government turning against its own people”, she said as she spoke about mass deportations.

In the United States, ICE carried out an immigration crackdown in Minnesota, which resulted in mass detentions, protests and two deaths.