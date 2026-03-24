James O’Brien delivered a searing summary of Donald Trump’s insanity on the Iran War, labelling the president a “deranged liar.”

As the war in the Middle East entered its fourth week, many have little idea of why exactly the US decided to spark global chaos and energy crisis by launching air strikes on Iran alongside Israel.

Of course, it was only last summer that Trump was proudly claiming the US had destroyed Iran’s nuclear capability. But within days of launching airstrikes on the country at the end of February, he was trying to convince the world the Tehran regime was on the brink of developing a nuclear weapon.

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Throughout the war there have been mixed messages from the Trump administration, whether its claiming they’ve destroyed Iran or that the conflict was merely an “excursion.”

Things remain clear as mud this week as well, after Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iranian power plants only to back down after claiming peace talks with Iran were under way.

Tehran quickly denied this was the case, and said they’d had no contact with US officials.

In a monologue on his LBC show on Monday, O’Brien eviscerated Trump for his decision to spark a war in the Middle East, and laid bare how the whole saga has simply highlighted just how much of a ‘deranged liar’ the Republican is.

“Other things that you know include the claim that there was a 48 hour deadline in place for Iran to re-open the Strait of Hormuz otherwise he would start bombing power plants in Iran,” he said.

“To which Iran responded by saying ‘we’ll start bombing power plants all over West Asia. Guess what, Taco? When you claimed that you had completely obliterated our abilities to launch attacks nine months ago, you were lying.

“‘And when you claimed it last week, you were lying. And when you claimed it the week before that, you were lying, because we’re still launching attacks and we’ve still got the Strait of Hormuz by the proverbial short and curlies.’”

O’Brien continued: “You may have thought over the course of the last three weeks that I was exaggerating just how mad all of this is, and just how utterly, utterly thankless it is to attribute any inkling of sense or sensibility or normality to Donald Trump.

“The only way you can report on this stuff is by acknowledging the derangement and the lies.

“He is a deranged liar, and therefore everything he does needs to be viewed through the lens of his deranged lies.”