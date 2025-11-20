The Green Party continue to ride the crest of a wave after a new poll put them in second place ahead of both Labour and the Conservatives.

Just a couple of days after YouGov’s latest poll had Zack Polanski’s gang level with the Tories, new polling from FindOutNow has put the Greens outright in second.

The poll has the Greens on 18%, one point ahead of the Conservatives, whilst Keir Starmer and Labour’s popularity continues to sink, as they sit in fourth on 16%.

Only Reform UK are ahead of the Greens, with Nigel Farage’s party on 32%.

Find Out Now voting intention:

🟦 Reform UK: 32% (-1)

🟢 Greens: 18% (+1)

🔵 Conservatives: 17% (+1)

🔴 Labour: 16% (+1)

🟠 Lib Dems: 11% (-)



Changes from 12th November

[Find Out Now, 19th November, N=2,566] pic.twitter.com/HOUkRNddFg — Find Out Now (@FindoutnowUK) November 20, 2025

Whilst the polls have been grim reading for the likes of Labour and the Tories for months now, this couldn’t be further from the truth for Zack Polanski’s party, who seem to have something to celebrate with every major poll released in recent weeks.

Just last week, polling for ITV showed the Greens have a “commanding lead” among 18-25-year-olds in the UK, whilst some polling even suggests the Greens could unseat Starmer at the next election.

This comes after a Find Out Now poll carried out earlier this month put Labour on just 15%, a staggering three points behind the Greens as Polanski’s party continues to surge in popularity with voters.

Meanwhile, data shows the Greens may well be polling in first among all under 50s.

It all seems to give credence to the idea that disaffected Labour voters are ditching the party for the progressive, more outwardly left-wing and inclusive rhetoric of the Greens and Polanski.

Left-wing dissatisfaction with Starmer’s government has been highlighted once again this week after home secretary Shabana Mahmood announced plans to overhaul the UK’s asylum system.

Whilst she has said she is trying to fix a “broken system,” some have labelled the plans cruel.