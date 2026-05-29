The Labour Party has referred to the police allegations from Nigel Farage that his phone had potentially being hacked by Russia.

This week, Labour party chair Anna Turley issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Farage for him to report the matter to the relevant authorities.

This was after Farage and Reform had claimed there was evidence his phone was “compromised by hostile actors, almost certainly linked to Moscow, using spear phishing tactics.”

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The party said this was after analysis of Farage’s phone by “counter-espionage experts.” The Reform leader suggested this was how the story about his undeclared £5m gift from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne had made it into the public domain.

So, Turley and Labour said if Farage truly believed there was a possibilty he had been the victim of Russian hacking, he should report these very serious allegations to the police.

In a letter to Farage, Turley said he had 24 hours to do so, and if the Clacton MP did not then Labour would do it for him.

Well, those 24 hours have come and gone and Labour has stayed true to their word.

The party said Reform had failed to confirm whether they reported the alleged hack and that “it remains unclear what proactive action they have taken”.

Turley said that, following a “vague response to the media” from a Reform spokesperson, she has decided to refer the allegations to the National Cyber Security Centre and the Metropolitan Police.

According to ITV News, Reform has reported the allegations “to the relevant authorities.”

Both in her letter from earlier this week and the one on Friday, Turley stressed the serious nature of Farage’s claims and the “wider implications for Britain’s national security” that they could have.

The party also called on Farage to answer a number of questions about his £5m gift from Harborne.