Zack Polanski has said he can understand why so many people are considering voting for Reform as he launched a blistering attack on the Labour government.

Writing in the Huffington Post this week, the Green Party leader attacked Labour over their planned reforms to the asylum system.

Polanski labelled the plans “grotesque”, accusing the government of trying to “outbid Reform on cruelty.”

READ NEXT: Greens level with Tories in latest YouGov poll

But he said that, despite the myriad of issues on which he vehemently disagrees with Reform on, he could see why people are willing to vote for them.

“I obviously disagree with them, but I get why so many people say they’re considering Reform,” Polanski wrote.

“They can see a truth: the political establishment, of which Reform is part, has been ripping them off for years. Bills through the roof. Wages that don’t stretch. Young people locked out of housing.

NEW: Writing for HuffPost UK, @ZackPolanski says Labour has "lost its soul" and vows to go after every one of its MPs who does not oppose the government's immigration crackdown.



"If Labour can’t stand up for the many then we’re here to replace Labour"https://t.co/hI55rzmkJ9 — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) November 19, 2025

“And into this frustration steps the far right, pointing the finger at migrants and asylum seekers. And instead of confronting that lie head-on, Labour has chosen to echo it.”

Polanski went on to criticise Labour MPs who are staying silent in their opposition to home secretary Shabana Mahmood’s asylum plans.

The plans, which are set to make it more difficult for asylum seekers to stay long-term in the UK and easier to deport those who have asylum applications rejected.

This has sparked anger from some Labour backbenchers and charities such as Amnesty International, particularly regarding a change in attitude towards removing families with children and potentially seizing assets from asylum seekers at the border to pay for costs.

Polanski said Labour had “lost its soul” with the plans, and should instead be “challenging billionaire power.”

He has already been vocal in his criticism of the proposals, having suggested they echoed Nazi Germany during an appearance on Newsnight this week.