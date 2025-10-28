Something is happening out there. The Green Party continue to ride the crest of a wave, and polling data released by YouGov on Tuesday shows just how much cut through they are having under Zack Polanski.

Latest polling data – Reform top, Green Party eyeing second-place

The newly elected party leader has only been at the helm for two months. But since his resounding victory, the Greens have doubled their membership to surpass 150,000 and are now reaching record highs in official polls.

As per YouGov, they are now 1% off second place in the voting intention surveys, and only trail Reform by 11 percentage points.

Nigel Farage and his colleagues have enjoyed a seismic ascent in recent months, but their polling numbers have routinely struggled to break the 30% mark. Indeed, if you’re looking for which group has the momentum, it’s currently the left-leaning insurgents.

Under 50s warming to Green Party

The numbers are looking good for Polanski and his party. They have extended their lead among Gen Z voters, rising up to 40%. However, it’s not just that 18-24 cohort that now believes the grass maybe greener on the other side. The data also shows that ALL voters under 50 have a new favourite…

In another closely-run and divided poll, YouGov’s figures show that 25% of all voters aged 18-49 would vote for the Green Party at the next General Election – putting them in first place for the entire cohort. Labour trail in second on 21%, with Reform following closely on 19%.

The Tories, meanwhile, are bottom of the pile, just 11% of those surveyed say they intend to vote for the party.

The Green Party is leading with the entire under 50s cohort. pic.twitter.com/5JIHPUrBhn — cez (@cezthesocialist) October 28, 2025

Zack Polanski continues dream start as leader

The ‘Polanski Bounce’ is showing no signs of slowing. The 43-year-old has amplified the Green Party’s visibility in the media, and their progressive policies seem to be striking a chord with left-wing voters who are so far underwhelmed by Labour’s return to government.

We may be another few years away from a General Election – but unless Labour and the Tories can win back the public, we could realistically be on course for a head-to-head between Polanski’s Greens and Farage’s Reform. ‘Blockbuster’ springs to mind…