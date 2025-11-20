Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey says that he’s now homeless due to his bleak financial situation.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Spacey said that he was previously living in Baltimore but recently had to move because he had no money coming in.

The House of Cards actor said: “I literally have no home.”

More specifically he said: “Because the costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out.

“You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I’m back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was. Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I’ll be able to decide where I want to settle down again.

“I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain.”

Spacey was accused of sexual assault by Anthony Rapp in 2017 but was found not liable by a jury at a civil trial.

A number of other accusations where then made against Spacey from London where he was charged with sexually assaulting a number of men.

He was eventually cleared at trial.

Spacey said he hopes to settle down again if his financial situation improves.

While his financial situation is said to be dire, Spacey stressed that he isn’t bankrupt.