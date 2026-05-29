Reform’s by-election candidate Robert Kenyon has been fact-checked after posting a video complaining about a local Makerfield church that he claimed had been turned into a mosque.

It’s safe to say that so far, Kenyon’s by-election campaign hasn’t gone brilliantly. From pretty much the day he was unveiled as Reform’s candidate to go up against Labour and Andy Burnham in the crunch vote, he has been beset with allegations and reports about previous comments he has made on social media.

This has included sexist comments about women, lewd comments about Carol Vorderman, shocking views about abortion and even some embarrassing admissions for Reform that he wasn’t much of a fan of Brexit.

So, it looks like Kenyon is trying to reinvigorate his campaign by going for some route one, first page of the Reform playbook lines about churches being turned into mosques.

READ NEXT: Odds cut on Labour to win Makerfield by-election as Reform lose ground

Except, it seems like he’s messed this up as well.

In a video on social media, Kenyon spoke about the former St Mary’s church in the local area which Reform have pledged to save should they win the by-election.

Kenyon claimed the church had been “turned into a mosque,” writing in a post on X: “Our Christian heritage is being erased. Reform UK will ban the conversion of churches and protect Britain’s traditions.”

St Mary’s Church in Ince once served the people of Makerfield. Now it’s a mosque.



Our Christian heritage is being erased. Reform UK will ban the conversion of churches and protect Britain’s traditions. pic.twitter.com/oRUSlHuzLw — Cllr Rob Kenyon (@RobKenyonReform) May 28, 2026

However, there’s more than meets the eye to this story.

Claims it is being turned into a mosque are wide of the mark. What the church is in fact been turned into is a food bank and a Muslim prayer room that can be used by anyone of any faith.

Back in 2024, the building was targeted by in an arson attack amid false claims it was being turned into a mosque.

Speaking at the time, a representative of the group renovating the old church told Wigan Today: “”The church had stood empty for five years and failed to sell twice at auction. Our group, which has so far operated a food bank from our homes, thought it would make a good base.

“We made doubly sure with the Church that they didn’t need it anymore and it was handed over.”

They added: “But we are just creating a prayer room. The main business is a food bank that anyone who needs it can use, whether they be Jewish, Christian, Muslim or of no faith. Our neighbours are very happy with the project.”

The holes in Kenyon’s claims were pointed out by several users on X.

Three problems, Rob: it's not a mosque (it's a food bank with a small prayer room), it wasn't a consecrated church (it was an old school building), and it doesn't serve any faith exclusively. The one thing genuinely destroyed at the site was a digger torched by arsonists who'd… https://t.co/g59aDB4EnE — Waqas🔶️ (@m0w4q45) May 28, 2026

A former Wigan church is being converted into a food bank and Muslim prayer room. Nothing to object to here @TDieppe https://t.co/rOa0X7Q8v2 https://t.co/3bPulRXP18 — Paul Williams (@freemonotheist) May 28, 2026

It was also empty for 5 years and failed to sell at auction twice before it was acquired for the Community hub



It is not a mosque but a community building including food bank with a prayer room pic.twitter.com/4N0JC8ylWq — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 28, 2026

It is NOT a mosque.



Stop lying – again. pic.twitter.com/snJnvUfGua — Mondo Trasho (@trasho_mondo) May 28, 2026

According to this – The church was demolished in in the 1970s due to mining subsidence – its also a foodbank not just a Mosque. Also is that not the old school building then not the church? pic.twitter.com/dVvqudNwbI — 🐬 Dave the Dolphin🐬 🇪🇺🇬🇧 🚴‍♂️🐕🇩🇰🇨🇦 (@DavidWibbleone) May 28, 2026

But since when have Reform bothered about facts…