A Reform council leader was slammed over his refusal to condemn the party’s by-election candidate for sexist posts.

Warwickshire County Council leader George Finch was appearing on Jeremy Vine’s show when he was asked about the Makerfield by-election.

Political commentator Marianna Purkiss then asked Finch whether he wanted a man like Robert Kenyon, Reform’s candidate, in parliament.

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This was after a slew of sexist and lewd past social media comments from Kenyon have been unearthed in recent weeks.

Purkiss described Kenyon as ‘sick’, before reacting furiously when Finch tried to defend him and seemingly used Kenyon’s working class background as an excuse.

“Don’t you dare,” she told Finch. “You do a disservice to working class people.

“Don’t you dare suggest that working class people hold beliefs like Robert Kenyon.”

Purkiss said this was ‘an insult’ to working class people.

"He's sexist, he's sick."



"Don't you dare suggest that working-class people hold beliefs like Robert Kenyon!"@MarinaPurkiss calls on @_GeorgeFinch to do the "decent thing" and condemn comments made by Reform's Makerfield candidate.@theJeremyVine | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/Fe9uS60l98 — Jeremy Vine & Daytime on 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) May 29, 2026

Sharing the clip on social media, Purkiss said she ‘lost her head’ at Finch.

“Was on with a Reform councillor who refused to condemn that sexist prick running for Reform in Makerfield,” she wrote.

“Don’t you bloody dare…”