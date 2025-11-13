Whilst Reform continue to lead by a clear margin in the polls, when it comes to the young people of Britain it’s Zack Polanski’s Green Party they’re backing.

The Greens have experienced a real surge in the polls since Polanski was elected leader of the party, hitting an all-time high.

The party are neck-a-neck with Labour and the Tories in some polls. But when you look exclusively at 18-25 year olds, there’s nothing close about it.

According to ITV’s Youth Tracker, the Greens sit on 32% among young voters, a full seven points clear of Labour. With 32%, the Greens have managed to double their support among young people from 16% in March.

Labour’s polling score is a worrying sign for the party, having plummeted from 43% in March.

As for Reform, they’re further back on 20%, debunking any claims from them that they’re the party of young people.

The poll of 1,005 18 to 25-year-olds was carried out by pollsters Savanta for ITV News and Robert Peston’s politics show.

Sharing the poll on X, Peston said the Greens “now have a commanding lead in the voting intentions of young people.”

Greens now have a commanding lead in the voting intentions of young people, according to the Peston show’s Youth Tracker. Find out more tonight, at 10.45 on ITV https://t.co/oGT3MpUsyz — Robert Peston (@Peston) November 12, 2025

It comes as a Find Out Now poll carried out last week put Labour on just 15%, a staggering three points behind the Greens as Zack Polanski’s party continues to surge in popularity with voters.

The poll of 2,717 people put Reform UK on 33%, the Greens on 18%, the Conservatives on 16% and the LibDems on 11%.

Meanwhile, data shows the Greens may well be polling in first among all under 50s.

The Polanski bounce shows no signs of stopping!