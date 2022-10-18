A new Brexit documentary has promised to address the UK’s exit from the European Union “head on”, more than six years on from the referendum in 2016.

Dr Mike Galsworthy announced that a “comprehensive documentary” will be aired on Byline TV, giving a “definitive analysis” of the divorce that the mainstream media have been too scared to show.

It comes as ardent Brexit-backing newspaper The Telegraph was forced to admit that ‘Project Fear’ was actually ‘Project Fact’ following the economic turmoil caused by Liz Truss’s first mini-budget.

Assistant editor Jeremy Warner admitted that the past six years have brought a “calamitous loss of standing” for Britain as it battles to maintain its status on the world stage.

He said: “Downbeat predictions by the Treasury and others on the economic consequences of leaving the EU, contemptuously dismissed at the time by Brexit campaigners as “Project Fear”, have been on a long fuse, but they have turned out to be overwhelmingly correct, and if anything have underestimated both the calamitous loss of international standing and the scale of the damage that six years of policy confusion and ineptitude has imposed on the country.”

Thankfully, these guys have “kept the receipts”:

Yup – it’s true…



…We’re doing a documentary on Brexit. About time too. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/XBWsZrDUrg — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 17, 2022

Related: Liz Truss: ‘I’m sorry for the mistakes’