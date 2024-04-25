A St George’s Day protester says the English national identity is being eroded because the country’s eating habits have changed.

Campaigners took to the streets on Tuesday for a nationalist march in Whitehall which was attended by Tommy Robinson, who was one of the speakers.

Six people were arrested altogether, with three detained on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and one on suspicion of animal cruelty after “a police horse was targeted”.

Speaking to Times Radio, one campaigner said she took to the streets because she felt that the English identity is being eroded… by foreign cuisines.

“Our nation’s food has drastically changed.

“Even your standard meat and two veg.

“We’re a coffee nation, not a tea nation anymore.”

“I’ve had enough of this country being taken away from us.”



British nationalist protesters clash with the Metropolitan Police at the cenotaph on St George’s Day.



🎧 https://t.co/8ybDDaTnQK pic.twitter.com/yIo36GG75G — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) April 23, 2024

The Statista Global Consumer Survey found that 63 per cent of Brits drink coffee regularly, while only 59 per cent regularly drink tea, according to The Times.

Coffee is the most popular drink worldwide, with around two billion cups consumed every day, according to the British Coffee Association.

Of those two billion cups gulped globally, 95 million are consumed in Britain.

The reason for the rise in popularity of coffee might be attributed to its versatility, food and drinks expert Aidy Smith told the newspaper.

“The truth is, tea is becoming outdated. While the country does clearly still embrace it, coffee just has an added dash of excitement. All you need to do is hop onto Google Maps and type in ‘coffee shop’ versus ‘tea shop’ to see the remarkable differences.

“There’s also so much you can do with coffee. The ability to serve it in so many ways with so many flavour variations and with such creativity has led to it being embraced on such a high level. I mean, what’s the equivalent of latte art with tea? Tea bag art? I don’t think so.”

