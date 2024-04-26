Nadine Dorries has added to speculation that a general election call could come from Rishi Sunak next week.

The former culture secretary posted on X (formerly Twitter) that there is a 50 per cent chance of the prime minister plumping for a summer date.

She said doing so would throw 250 Conservatives “to the wolves” and result in a guaranteed Tory mauling at the ballot box.

But it would certainly put the country out of its suffering and help the PM shake off the unwanted moniker of ‘Squatter Sunak’.

I’m putting the odds on a GE being called tomorrow or next week at 50%



According to the bookies, a November election continues to possess the shortest odds at 11/10, with October next in the market at 11/4.

A late summer election is looking increasingly unlikely, with August out at 66/1 and September at 25/1.

William Kedjanyi, Political Betting Analyst at Star Sports, said: “Speculation surrounding the date of the next general election has been rife and in the last 24 hours has been fuelled by former politician Nadine Dorris’ tweet predicting the announcement will be made next week. This comes in addition to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg being told that Sunak may call a general election before the Local Elections to stop a leadership election last week.”

“The market suggests November is the likeliest date for the next election garnering plenty of support at 11/10, with October the next best in the market at 11/4.

“An August election looks the stark outlier as a 66/1 shot, with September a shorter price of 25/1.”

Month of Next General Election odds

June 2024 9/1 July 2024 11/2 August 2024 66/1 September 2024 25/1 October 2024 11/4 November 2024 11/10 December 2024 8/1 2025 or Later 12/1

