Conservative Minister Chris Philp became the subject of ridicule after he asked a Question Time audience member whether Rwanda and Congo are different countries.

The heated debate centred on the government’s deportation plan when an audience member from Tottenham, North London, raised concerns about the potential deportation of relatives from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to the neighbouring African nation.

With nearly seven million individuals displaced by violence in eastern DRC, he raised concerns about family members fleeing the conflict being relocated to its neighbouring country.

Philp responded, “No, I think there’s an exclusion on people from Rwanda being sent from Rwanda.”

However, the audience member retorted, “They’re not from Rwanda, they’re from Congo.”

Philp, appearing puzzled, then asked, “Well … Rwanda is a different country to Congo, isn’t it?”

Host Fiona Bruce and others quickly confirmed, “Yes, it is,” while laughter rippled through the audience, and Labour frontbencher Wes Streeting’s reaction spoke volumes.

Conservative MP Chris Philp: “Rwanda is a different country to Congo isn’t it?”



No words. 😳 #BBCQT

The incident unfolded against the backdrop of legislation advancing the government’s immigration crackdown, which recently navigated a parliamentary impasse, causing months of delay to Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda policy.

Nearly two years ago, Britain and Rwanda inked a deal designed to redirect migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats to the East African country, where they would be permanently resettled. However, as of now, no migrant has been relocated to Rwanda under this agreement.

Some of the reactions are fantastic!



1.

We're all Wes Streeting when listening to any Tory MP responding to gentle scrutiny…#bbcqt

2.

Holy shit. Philp doesn't even know the difference between Congo and Rwanda. Htf is this shithouse an MP let alone a minister? 🤬#bbcqt

3.

