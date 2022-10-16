The Telegraph has taken a bite of humble pie following years of political ineptitude in Westminster.

Assistant editor Jeremy Warner admitted that the past six years have brought a “calamitous loss of standing” for Britain as it battles to maintain its status on the world stage.

He said: “Downbeat predictions by the Treasury and others on the economic consequences of leaving the EU, contemptuously dismissed at the time by Brexit campaigners as “Project Fear”, have been on a long fuse, but they have turned out to be overwhelmingly correct, and if anything have underestimated both the calamitous loss of international standing and the scale of the damage that six years of policy confusion and ineptitude has imposed on the country.”

We'll be paying the consequences of this unravelling of the Brexit dream in reduced standing and prosperity for years, if not decades, to come. My column https://t.co/HaOqjmjmgi — jeremy warner (@JeremyWarnerUK) October 15, 2022

Warned added that the UK government had lost “all vestiges” of credibility in politics, finance and economics, with Liz Truss’s time as PM likely to be short-lived.

Reaction to his surprising admission has been quick to flood in.

Here’s a pick of what people have had to say:

A turning point in The Telegraph? Project fear was right and ‘if anything have underestimated both the calamitous loss of international standing and the scale of the damage that six years of policy confusion and ineptitude has imposed on the country.’ https://t.co/aGnlzS1CLs — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) October 15, 2022

It’s hard to know what to say about this. But I can tell you that there’s absolutely no pleasure or sense of vindication in seeing the Telegraph admit that ‘Project Fear Was Right All Along’. Brexit’s senseless, entirely self-inflicted harms will hurt us all for years to come. https://t.co/MLSL7URmHI — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 15, 2022

"Project Fear was right all along"



The Telegraph capitulates to Brexit reality.



Of course, they don't admit their own huge role in the chaos. Baby steps, and all that.



But still, wow. Wow wow wow wow wow.https://t.co/A1bzItEEDd pic.twitter.com/TiqK1XknQf — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) October 15, 2022

The entire right wing establishment knew that Project Fear was right all along.



That’s the real story. — Josh Russell @MVTFWD #LetsFixIt (@JoshFwd) October 15, 2022

