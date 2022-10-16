The Telegraph has taken a bite of humble pie following years of political ineptitude in Westminster.
Assistant editor Jeremy Warner admitted that the past six years have brought a “calamitous loss of standing” for Britain as it battles to maintain its status on the world stage.
He said: “Downbeat predictions by the Treasury and others on the economic consequences of leaving the EU, contemptuously dismissed at the time by Brexit campaigners as “Project Fear”, have been on a long fuse, but they have turned out to be overwhelmingly correct, and if anything have underestimated both the calamitous loss of international standing and the scale of the damage that six years of policy confusion and ineptitude has imposed on the country.”
Warned added that the UK government had lost “all vestiges” of credibility in politics, finance and economics, with Liz Truss’s time as PM likely to be short-lived.
Reaction to his surprising admission has been quick to flood in.
Here’s a pick of what people have had to say:
Related: Reports of ‘devastating collapse in confidence’ in Liz Truss among her own MPs