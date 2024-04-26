Chris Philp has been in the news again after he had a pretty staggering geography wobble on Question Time.

The policing minister appeared to confuse the countries of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a moment of sheer madness.

Responding to an audience member’s question during the BBC One programme, the MP for Croydon South seemed to ask whether “Rwanda is a different country to Congo”.

The audience member, who said he came from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, asked: “Had my family members come from Goma (a city on the country’s border) on a crossing right now, would they then be sent back to the country they are supposedly warring – Rwanda?

“Does that make any sense to you?”

Mr Philp replied: “No, I think there’s an exclusion on people from Rwanda being sent to Rwanda.”

After the audience member objected that his parents were “not from Rwanda”, the Conservative MP appeared to ask: “Well, I mean, Rwanda is a different country to Congo isn’t it?

The comment caused a short outburst of laughter from some members of the debate programme’s audience as shadow health secretary Wes Streeting’s eyes darted around the room.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you can watch the clip here.

But it’s not the first time Philp has been shown up on live TV.

This dressing down by RMT boss Mick Lynch has resurfaced after the hilarious Question Time incident, and it is well worth a watch!

Related: Reactions flood in to Tory Minister’s Question Time howler