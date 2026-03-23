Matt Goodwin is facing allegations of using false quotes and artificial intelligence in his new book.

The GB News presenter and failed Reform by-election candidate has this month released his latest work – Suicide of a Nation: Immigration, Islam, Identity.

The book is exactly what you’d expect it to be about, and sees Goodwin parrot his usual claims about threat Islam being a threat to the UK and immigration being a danger to British culture.

But whilst there’s no surprise by now about the inflammatory arguments made by Goodwin, there has been surprise and ridicule directed towards him over apparent uses of ChatGPT to write the piece.

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In a lengthy thread on X, political commentator Andy Twelves said that there were several instances of “false quotes and basic misinterpretations of data” in the first five chapters of the book alone.

He said these “appear to be AI hallucinations.”

EXC: .@GoodwinMJ’s new book “Suicide of a Nation: Immigration, Islam, Identity” is out now, and I’m only 5 chapters in and have found a huge amount of what appears to be false quotes and basic misinterpretations of data, that appear to be AI hallucinations.



Matthew, can you… pic.twitter.com/f8jKmiOLqB — andy twelves (@andytwelves) March 22, 2026

Over the thread, Twelves outlines these apparent false claims, many of which he could find absolutely no evidence or proof of.

This includes claims from Goodwin about the proportion of children in primary school classes who don’t speak English as a first language.

Claim 2: “In 2019, BBC West Midlands highlighted schools where children speak more than thirty different languages, making normal teaching almost possible. Teachers often feel they are no longer running a school but a translation service.”



Reality: I cannot find any evidence of… — andy twelves (@andytwelves) March 22, 2026

Claim 3: “In Leicester, Luton, Slough, and virtually all of London, most primary school pupils’ main language is no longer English”



Reality: This is statistical illiteracy. The main language of all of those primary schools, and their pupils is English. He does not understand… — andy twelves (@andytwelves) March 22, 2026

Twelves also finds examples of Goodwin citing quotes from historical figures that they appear to have never said.

This included alleged quotes from Roman emperor Cicero, academic James Burnham and philosopher Friedrich Hayek, all of which Twelves says there is no evidence for them having ever said.

Claim 8: “The academic James Burnham put it bluntly many years ago: ‘Power is exercised through organisations those who control the organisations control the instruments of power’”



Reality: Burnham said things vaguely like this, but I cannot find this quote. I believe this is… — andy twelves (@andytwelves) March 22, 2026

Claim 10: “‘The most dangerous experiments’ warned the economist and philosopher Friedrich Hayek, ‘are those conducted on entire societies.’”⁰⁰Reality: I cannot verify this quote, or anything similar to it from Hayek or any other philosopher or economist. I believe this is… — andy twelves (@andytwelves) March 22, 2026

Most embarrassingly for Goodwin though, the word ‘ChatGPT’ can be seen in the URL he gives in references to quotes and data, suggesting he has simply used the AI bot to do research into the book.

Got to say, if the research of Goodwin's book was conducted mainly by AI, then he's done a terrible job of hiding it https://t.co/7fMXOmFiMX pic.twitter.com/yazF8bKllv — John Merrick (@johnpmerrick) March 22, 2026

And so it wasn’t long before the hard-right academic was being dubbed ‘MattGPT’ on social media, which is the second brilliant nickname he’s been given in the last few weeks.

Goodwin has since hit back at Twelves claims with a lengthy post you can read here.

Twelves labelled the response “embarrassing,” saying Goodwin had not actually explained any of the accusations against him, such as the seemingly made up quotes and specific claims about school children and their first language.

Hi @GoodwinMJ – I’ve read your response in full.



You haven’t explained why you or MattGPT has made up multiple quotes attributed to figures like Cicero, Hayek, Burnham, Scruton, and Walker Connor, and why they cannot be verified in any primary texts or reliable secondary… https://t.co/M4mDWSwUpC — andy twelves (@andytwelves) March 23, 2026

Along with the AI and fake quote accusations, Goodwin’s book has also been panned as a simply awful piece of writing.

In a review of the book, The Critic labelled it the ‘suicide of an author’s credibility.’

The review goes on to describe Suicide of a Nation as “slop,” “stylistically simple,” “terribly derivative” and “written in the humourless and colourless rhetorical style of AI.”

“Highly dubious sourcing” is also mentioned in the review.