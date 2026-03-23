Changing The Approach to Business Cyber Security

Cyber threat intelligence is leaning more towards a resilience‑by‑design mindset, with businesses more interested in moving away from the limitations of traditional testing. Instead of thinking “are we secure” and “what do we do now”, a more protect-first style mindset, business leaders are asking “If someone got in tomorrow, what would actually happen?“

And that switch in mindset is essential to improve a business’s security posture, with the latest statistics speaking for themselves. In 2025, over 40% of UK businesses experienced cyber breaches, with phishing being the top threat (84% of attacks), and businesses in the UK experienced approximately 8.58 million cyber crimes (UK.Gov).

From phishing to AI-generated deep fake scams, attack surface management has moved beyond protecting from simple account hacks and spam emails. Below, we’ll explore how threat-led risk insights are changing the approach to cyber threat intelligence.

From Protect-First to Resilience-By-Design

It’s well-known that traditional cyber security was, for the most part, prevention-focused. Think minimising the number of exploitable entry points, implementing strict configurations, such as CIS benchmarks, and focusing on zero-trust and access controls.

Those were the easy days, and sadly, the attack surface perimeter simply doesn’t exist anymore, with cloud platforms, hybrid working, SaaS sprawl, AI integration and third-party dependencies completely dissolving the old boundaries.

Now, frameworks such as the EU’s NIS2 Directive and DORA in financial services demand demonstrable operational resilience instead of simple technical controls.

Instead of asking IT teams whether a pen test passed, executives now want clarity on business impact:

What systems would be affected?

How fast could an attacker escalate privileges?

Could they reach critical data?

How long would recovery take?

With that, we’re in the era of resilience-by-design rather than protect-first thinking.

Why Traditional Pen Testing Is No Longer Enough

Traditional pen testing is definitely not enough. Yes, penetration testing still has value, but not as a once-a-year snapshot. With that, you’ll typically only see the same pattern of findings year after year.

The problem is that traditional testing struggles to model how modern attackers actually behave.

Real adversaries don’t exploit a single flaw and stop. They:

Chain vulnerabilities together.

Abuse identity misconfigurations.

Move laterally through trust relationships.

Escalate privileges across hybrid environments.

Exploit over-permissioned service accounts.

Target weak integration points between systems.

Threat-led risk insights move the focus from isolated weaknesses to attack paths.

In one recent enterprise assessment by Acora, more than 15 million potential paths to breach were identified across the environment. And by tuning existing controls and adjusting configuration, exposure was reduced by over 95%. It’s a completely different process when you apply threat-led insights across the entire business ecosystem rather than applying traditional pen testing.

Threat-Led, Evidence-Driven Risk Insight

It’s not a case of compliance checklists, although compliance definitely matters, but threat-led, evidence-driven risk insights are more than that old-school compliance checklist.

It’s more of a focus on simulating adversary behaviour and continuously modelling how risk evolves. Instead of focusing on compliance, the questions asked are:

“How would an attacker move through our environment?”

“Where are our privilege escalation chokepoints?”

“What are our most valuable pathways?”

“Which exposures create the highest business impact?”

And the output isn’t a technical report full of CVSS scores, it’s prioritised, evidence-based risk insights and technical depth across the full IT stack that leadership teams can act on.

With the threat landscape evolving as rapidly as it is, businesses need to move beyond traditional pen testing that still remains focused on point‑in‑time testing, and towards a more comprehensive strategy that’s led by threats and real insights for real results.