Every now and again, social media shows it’s good side and today, in the wake of the Green Party’s stunning by-election win, is certainly one of those days.

In the early hours of Friday morning, it was announced that the Green’s Hannah Spencer had won the Gorton and Denton by-election in a stunning victory for the party.

Reform’s Matt Goodwin finishing in second whilst Labour – who had previously held the seat with a 13,000 vote majority – finished a disappointing third.

Goodwin had high hopes for the seat, but in the end he finished some 4,000 votes behind Spencer in a humiliating night for the GB News host and hard-right academic.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there was no sense of grace or humility in defeat from Goodwin, who quickly released a statement blaming “Muslim sectarianism” for his defeat.

In the wake of Goodwin’s sour grapes and the surprisingly large margin of defeat for Reform, it wasn’t long before ‘Matt Badloss’ was trending on X, much to the amusement of many online.

I'm sorry, but "Matt Badloss" is very funny. — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) February 27, 2026

What’s the opposite of Matt Goodwin?



Matt Badloss. — 💙 Sophie Socket ♠️ (@Socket1Sophie) February 27, 2026

This guy Matt Goodwin needs to change his name to Matt Badlose. How ungracious can you get! Braverman, Jenrick, Forage – Reform is the party of failures! pic.twitter.com/uq7M9RJyYg — WALDEMAR JANUSZCZAK (@JANUSZCZAK) February 27, 2026

Matt Goodwin? More like Matt Badloss! — Jude 💚 (@_PigginTeaBreak) February 27, 2026

Brilliant work from all involved.