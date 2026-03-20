The Reform-led Kent County Council has voted through a wage increase for councillors – less than a year after the council leader had promised to cut wages.

Since gaining control of England’s largest local authority, Reform haven’t exactly covered themselves in glory.

From defections and infighting to council tax increases and failed DOGE experiments, it’s been a proper reality check for the party that want to convince us they’re ready to govern the country.

It may comes as a surprise to some reading this then that councillor have decided to award themselves with a wage increase.

This week, Kent County Council (KCC) members voted through a 3.8% increase in wages, known as allowances.

READ NEXT: Reform UK accused of breaking data laws with latest competition gimmick

The vote passed by 45 votes to 22, with five abstentions.

Members of the Reform-led Kent County Council have awarded themselves a 3.8% increase in wages.



More here: https://t.co/EqnFKL8oyT pic.twitter.com/nN7ZxVjPiX — BBC Kent (@BBCRadioKent) March 20, 2026

The move comes less than a year after council leader Linden Kemkaran said members’ allowances would be cut by 5% to fund community projects.

Following the wage increase, Kemkaren said the rise was “entirely reasonable”, rather than a “whopping” increase in future,” the Kent Online reports.

On the other hand, Green Party councillor Stuart Heaver said the pay increase was “inappropriate timing and bad optics” to “award ourselves a nice little pay rise”.

Under the new arrangement, KCC members will see their basic allowances rise to £16,885.05 for 2026/27. This is up from £16,266.91 in 2025/26.

Allowances are designed to cover meeting attendance, dealing with residents’ concerns and basic office costs but is not a salary.