Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister will hand out one gong for every four days she was in office, new reports in the Sunday Times suggest.

Liz Truss lasted just a month and a half in the top job after her disastrous mini-budget sparked panic in the financial markets.

It has since been revealed that she was handed a £19,000 severance payment for her short time in office, despite the fact that she triggered a pension fund crisis and managed to add £91 million to the EU divorce bill due to fluctuating exchange rates.

Reports in the Sunday Times suggest her resignation honours list is going through the final stages of being vetted before being made public.

Her predecessor, Boris Johnson, attracted scorn after he awarded honours to Jacob Rees-Mogg, Michael Fabricant and Charlotte Owen, who became one of the youngest peers in the House of Lords.

But he could be outdone by Truss, who is believed to have handed an honour to one person for every four days she was in office.

Fourteen people remain on her resignation honours list, which is being vetted by the House of Lords appointments commission.

The list could have been even longer, however, as at least two people turned down a nomination by the former prime minister!

One source said they felt it would be “humiliating” to receive an honour from Truss, who served as prime minister for 49 days, the shortest spell in British history. Another said they did not deserve it.

Truss nominated four people for life peerages and 12 for honours such as knighthoods, damehoods, OBEs, CBEs and MBEs.

It is not clear whether Nadine Dorries will be included on the list, although it is rumoured she asked to be!

