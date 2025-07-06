Elon Musk says that he will form a new political party following his dramatic falling out with Donald Trump.

The South African billionaire went on a tirade on X and left his role within Trump’s administration last month.

During their spat, Musk posted a poll on X asking users if there should be a new political party in the US.

Posting to X on Saturday, he referenced the poll saying: “By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!

“When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.

“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

According to the BBC, the Federal Electoral Commission had not published documents indicating the party had been formally registered.

Traditionally, it has always been difficult for outsiders to break through the two-party system in the USA.

In last year’s presidential election, candidates from the Libertarian Party, the Green Party and the People’s Party all failed to make a dent as the race came down to the Democrat’s Kamal Harris and the Republican’s Trump.

It remains to be seen if Musk is serious about forming a new political party.