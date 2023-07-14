Nadine Dorries reportedly messaged the UK’s top civil servant asking to be included in Liz Truss’s resignation honours list after being snubbed by Boris Johnson.

The i newspaper says the former culture secretary WhatsApped Simon Case asking requesting to be included on Truss’s future list of peers after her expected elevation to the House of Lords by her ally Mr Johnson did not materialise.

However, Truss submitted her resignation honours list in around March, without Dorries, and it cannot now be altered.

Speculation over who will be on the list has been at fever pitch ever since Johnson awarded his close allies in June.

Johnson handed peerages to former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen, while giving staunch loyalists Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel a knighthood and a damehood respectively.

Charlotte Owen, a former political aide and intern to Johnson, was also included in the former prime minister’s honours list at the age of 29, while a parliamentary hairdresser and an adviser to Carrie Johnson were handed honours too.

Rishi Sunak was asked about Truss’s list at a press conference on Thursday.

He said: “I haven’t got an update for you on resignation honours, they haven’t come to me yet and as I think you know, I tend to follow the due process on these things.”

This is just very, very funny. pic.twitter.com/ZOhkyybiXb — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) July 13, 2023

Related: Johnson has found a ‘version of Pin’ for old phone as threat of PRISON looms