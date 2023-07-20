Liz Truss received a severance payment of £18,660 for being prime minister for just 49 days, it has been revealed.

The Tory MP for South West Norfolk became the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history after she resigned after just a month and a half in office.

Her trickle-down high-wealth agenda attracted scorn from world leaders.

It is estimated that her chancellor’s mini-budget cost the country £30 billion and wiped ten times that amount from UK stock and bond markets, triggering a pension fund crisis and seeing international investors running scared.

Kwasi Kwarteng took the bullet for the budget and was soon joined by Truss’s chief whip and deputy chief whip as chaos ensued ahead of a vote on fracking.

As it turns out, such tenures can be quite profitable for some.

🚨 | BREAKING: Liz Truss was given nearly 20 GRAND as a severance payment for being Prime Minister for just 49 days – a period which saw a significant market meltdown and millions of mortgages skyrocket pic.twitter.com/romqFxtdiH — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 20, 2023

Related: The Right To Be Wrong