Liz Truss managed to add tens of millions of pounds to the EU divorce bill after her disastrous mini-budget caused sterling to tank.

Treasury documents show that the tax-cutting plan piled an eye-watering £91 million on the UK’s payments to the bloc caused by “foreign exchange movements”.

The UK pays the settlement in euros, meaning the cost of meeting the payments rose sharply due to the hit the exchange rate took.

Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng quit after the budget last September, which sent the pound into freefall and saw it plunge to a 37-year low.

The Treasury’s annual report has now detailed the extent of the devastation, which is likely to hit taxpayers’ pockets.

Labour shadow treasury secretary James Murray said: “This is yet more evidence of the ruinous damage done to the UK’s public finances by this Tory government, handing over millions more to the EU than should have been paid, after their reckless policies sent the pound into freefall.”

Last year, a FInancial TImes connected the dots between the UK’s decision to leave Europe and Truss’s mini-Budget, arguing the two are connected.

Watch the analysis below:

