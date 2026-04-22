Liz Truss has praised Donald Trump as a “very good president” and backed his war in Iran.

In an interview with LBC this week, Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister backed Trump’s handling of the U.S.-Iran war that began in late February 2026.

Truss blamed Biden for delaying action and claimed that if Kamala Harris had won the 2024 presidential election “the West would be facing a very serious crisis.”

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When asked if she thought Trump had been a good president in his second term, even on the issue of Iran, Truss said: “I do, I think he’s been a very good president.

“I think if we’d had Kamala Harris the West would be facing a very, very serious crisis.”

Truss was then asked by host Tom Swarbrick if she believed the war in Iran was justified.

Her response? A predictable yes, as Truss’s unsubtle sucking up to MAGA continues.

“I think that the nuclear weapons that the Iranians were developing are a threat not just to the Middle East but to global stability,” she said.

“I was foreign secretary and prime minister when [Joe] Biden was in and I just watched the can being kicked down the road again and again.”

She claimed the Iranians had been “playing the system” and that Trump has “called them out.”

'If we had Kamala Harris, the West would be facing a very serious crisis…'



Former Prime Minister @trussliz lauds Trump as ‘a very good President’, praising his handling of the Iran war. pic.twitter.com/oPQ5055sh9 — LBC (@LBC) April 21, 2026

Someone might want to point out to Truss that when Trump’s war in Iran has also had a pretty devastating impact on global stability.

Many also made the point that if Britain’s most disastrous prime minister is praising your course of action, that maybe isn’t a great sign.

I'm gonna go out on a limb and say if Liz Truss says you're doing a good job running a country, you're probably not https://t.co/EStDnueNXB — Tharries (@TharriesYT) April 21, 2026

Liz Truss says Donald Trump is a good President. Which is like saying Liz Truss was a good Prime Minister.



The woman's a complete loon.#BBCBreakfast #r4today #DizzyLizzy

pic.twitter.com/hLnxhvASHh — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) April 22, 2026