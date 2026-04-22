Tattu Covent Garden

Modern Chinese restaurant group Tattu has signed for a 13,200 sq ft floating restaurant at Canary Wharf on a 15-year lease.

The group intends to open its second London restaurant at 5 Water Street in the winter. Led by Studio WYZE, the restaurant’s design draws inspiration from the historic floating restaurants of China and will feature a striking exterior of glowing lanterns and neon signage that reflects across the water.

The restaurant will comprise a double-height Grand Hall serving as the primary dining area, the Red Dragon cocktail bar with the Black Dragon mezzanine dining space located above, in addition to the Azure Dragon private dining room.

If the food is as good as at Tottenham Court Road – and I am sure it will be – then this is likely to become a very fun, very popular destination restaurant. I can’t wait!

Tattu

Avi Bistro



This May, Avi Bistro will open its doors at The Lowndes Hotel in Belgravia, introducing a playful new restaurant concept blending American and French influences with luxury twists on nostalgic classics.

From the team behind Prince Arthur in Belgravia, Avi’s menu will feature standout dishes including New York Fried Chicken & Caviar, Caviar Fish and Chips, LA Brioche Noire Lobster Roll, Le Big Mac avec Truffle, and Red Claw Lobster Linguine, alongside premium grilled meats and seafood. And that’s just the beginning! At Avi, the kitchen is set to transform beloved classics into elevated dishes using premium twists. Designed for sharing, the menu is split into small plates, flatbreads and burgers, home-made pasta, fish, grill and sides.

The small plates comprise the likes of New York Fried Chicken & Caviar and Caviar Fish and Chips, meanwhile the sandwich and burger section includes LA Brioche Noire Lobster Roll, an Entercôte Baguette & Fries and their signature Le Big Mac avec Truffle. If opting for pasta, diners can choose from the likes of a Spicy Tomato Tequila Paccheri or Red Claw Lobster Linguine.

From the ocean, why not choose some Carabineros with a spicy butter, Mozambique Squid on a bet of peri-peri sauce or Sea Bass Tom Yum. And from the grill, guests can enjoy three different types of grilled beef – Cote de Boeuf, Fillet Steak with Smoked Bone Marrow, Australian Wagyu – or indulge in the Truffle Chicken Supreme.

The kitchen is led by chef Joshua Conte (ex The Dorchester, Chiltern Firehouse, The Crown at Bray) whose background in classic French technique and Mediterranean cooking shapes the menu throughout.



STICKSʹNʹSUSHI PARTNERS WITH MIKKELLER TO LAUNCH NEW JAPANESE RICE LAGER

Copenhagen’s cult favourites are coming together for the very first time, as restaurant group Sticks’n’Sushi teams up with craft brewery Mikkeller to launch an exclusive Japanese Rice Lager, available in all UK restaurants this spring.

Brewed exclusively for Sticks’n’Sushi, the beer perfectly complements the expansive menu of classic and creative sushi and sticks from the grill; featuring subtle notes of rice and citrus, with a gentle sweetness and crisp finish.

Staying true to their Danish roots, each brand has grown internationally from humble beginnings – Mikkeller began as a kitchen experiment, and Sticks’n’Sushi as a small family restaurant with big ideas. This collaboration brings those worlds together: Danish craft, Japanese inspiration, playful artwork and a beer made to sit happily beside sticks, sushi and good company.

The Japanese Rice Lager is priced at £8.50 and available from Tuesday 21st April at all Sticks’n’Sushi UK locations: Wimbledon, Covent Garden, Greenwich, Canary Wharf, Victoria, King’s Road, Soho, White City, Shoreditch, Kingston, Richmond, Islington, Battersea, Cambridge, Oxford, Glasgow and Manchester.

For more information visit: https://www.sticksnsushi.com/gb/en/

AlL Roads, Brixton

Wednesday 6 May will see the launch of All Roads the brainchild of chefs and partners Malika Green and Paschelle Brown.

The duo made their name running excellent supper clubs and have finally found a long-term home on Atlantic Road in Brixton. All Roads is drivenm by Green and Brown’s Caribbean heritage and a decade spent working across some of London’s best kitchens, including Lai Rai, Patty & Bun, Daddy Bao and Soho House, with the menu showing British, European and Southern American influences.

Dishes includew butterbean whip with soy pecans, cherry peppers and cassava chips, or torched mackerel on toast with tomato jam, fried wings marinated in sweet black tea and herbs, clams in a rich soy and tomato sauce finished with parmesan and pork chops served with pimento peppercorn sauce and buttered apple with thyme. Deserts are proper puddings with seasonal cobblers, pies and house-made ice creams.

“Food for us growing up was always about people,” say the couple. “It was how we connected, celebrated, gifted, marked moments – whatever the reason. We want to bring this energy to our first restaurant and can’t wait to welcome our longstanding supperclub guests, new faces and the wider community to All Roads.”

This will be a hit make no mistake!

All Roads

The Latimer

Finally to The Latimer, and for some disclosure. This is the latest project by John Spiteri and family, who have been driving some of the best places on London’s restaurant scene for years, and they are good friends of mine. But that is disclosure not apology as not only do I love them, but I love the places they have been involved with, and now they’re about to launch a new pub in North Kensington.

Jon Spiteri is a legendary restaurateur and front-of-house man, with The French House, St. John, Sessions Arts Club and many, many more behind him. Jon’s ex-wife Melanie Arnold is the co-founder of Rochelle Canteen. Their sons Lorcan and Fin Spiteri were behind Caravel, and sister Molly is Business Development Lead at Koya.

Now they are coming together for the first time with a family pub, The Latimer.

Lorcan is going to be in charge of the kitchen. Dishes should include black pudding confit potato with homemade brown sauce, tagliolini with bisque and lemon and ox tail with mash and horseradish. Fin will concentrate on getting you drunk with an excellent range of beers and wines. John will will doubtless wander round chatting in a bright red wool suit. And you will be having a seriously good night out. That works for me.

The Latimer, 274 Latimer Rd, London W10 6QW – The Latimer

Sopwell House celebrates 40 years with retro flavours and cocktails

Sopwell House is turning back the clock for its 40th anniversary with two nostalgic ‘Through the Decades’ menus. From retro-inspired dishes in The Brasserie to decade-defining drinks at Octagon Bar, guests are invited to experience a playful tribute to forty years of fantastic flavours at the Hertfordshire hotel.

Beginning in The Brasserie where elevated seasonal plates take centre stage, an additional à la carte ‘Through the Decades’ menu takes guests on a trip back in time. The selection of nostalgic starters includes a steak tartare; and crab and prawn cocktail with Marie Rose sauce; while mains feature the likes of beef stroganoff; chicken cordon bleu; and sole meunière. A crisp millefeuille of berries and a crème caramel round off the menu which is as timeless as the hotel itself. Don’t tell me you don’t fancy trying these!

Classics continue at Octagon Bar, where guests can sip back in time with cocktails that give throwback favourites a modern twist. Masterfully created by Head Bartender, Adam Jobson, and priced from £16 per cocktail, travel back to the 80s with a Sex on the Beach featuring peach vodka and orange sake; raise a glass to the 90s with a yuzu and Fortunella Cosmopolitan; relive the 00s with a Midori Appletini, or toast the 10s and beyond with a strawberry infused Octagon Ruby Spritz.

Available seven days a week until 15th November 2026, both ‘Through the Decades’ menus offer the perfect opportunity to toast 40 fabulous years of Sopwell House and the timeless flavours that have defined it. To book, please visit: https://sopwellhouse.co.uk/event/sopwell-house-40th-anniversary-celebrations

Sopwell House

Cottonmill Lane, St Albans, Hertfordshire AL1 2HQ www.sopwellhouse.co.uk

@sopwellhouse

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