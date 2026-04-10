For decades, the “special relationship” between the United Kingdom and the United States has been presented as something deeper than diplomacy, a bond rooted in shared values, common purpose, and aligned global leadership. But in the shadow of the escalating Iran war, that claim looks increasingly difficult to sustain.

Because special relationships are not built on sentiment. They are forged through shared values and mutual objectives. And right now, it is not at all clear that those values, or those objectives, are aligned in ways that benefit ordinary people on either side of the Atlantic.

The latest flashpoint is the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a direct consequence of US-led military action against Iran. In retaliation, Tehran has effectively shut one of the most critical arteries of global trade, through which roughly a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil normally passes. What was once a geopolitical risk long discussed in theory has now become a daily economic reality.

The consequences are immediate and severe. Hundreds of tankers are stranded, global shipping is paralysed, and oil prices are surging back towards – and in some cases beyond – $100 a barrel. This is not an abstract crisis. It is already feeding directly into rising petrol prices, increasing transport costs, and squeezing households who were already struggling with the cost of living.

And it does not stop at fuel. The Strait of Hormuz is also a vital route for commodities like fertilisers and industrial inputs. Disruptions here will ripple through supply chains, driving up food prices in the months ahead. In short, the fallout from this conflict will be felt not just at the pump, but at the supermarket till.

There is nothing “special” about that.

If anything, it exposes a growing disconnect between the geopolitical priorities of governments and the lived realities of their citizens. Britain, tied closely to Washington both militarily and diplomatically, finds itself once again pulled into the consequences of decisions over which it has limited control. The language of partnership suggests influence and alignment. The reality looks more like exposure without agency.

This raises a more uncomfortable question: whose interests are actually being served?

Because while households brace for higher bills and economic uncertainty, there is a parallel story of opportunity for a narrow set of actors. Energy producers benefit from rising prices. Defence contractors thrive amid escalating conflict. Financial markets adjust, as they always do, to volatility that disproportionately harms those with the least cushion. Power, as ever, concentrates.

And this is where the idea of shared values begins to fray. What exactly is shared about a system in which the costs of instability are widely distributed, but the gains are tightly held?

Historically, the US and UK have justified their alliance through a commitment to democracy, stability, and a rules-based international order. Yet the current crisis, triggered by military escalation and sustained by economic disruption, sits uneasily with those principles. Freedom of navigation, once a cornerstone of that order, is now a bargaining chip in a conflict that shows little sign of resolution.

None of this is to suggest that cooperation between Britain and America will suddenly cease. Intelligence sharing, defence coordination, and diplomatic alignment remain deeply embedded. But these are mechanisms of convenience, not proof of a relationship grounded in shared purpose.

If the “special relationship” is to mean anything in 2026, it must be measured not by proximity to power, but by outcomes for people. And right now, those outcomes – higher bills, rising food prices, and global instability – look anything but special.

Perhaps the more honest conclusion is this: the relationship still exists, but the values that once defined it are becoming harder to find.